Mazda standalone net profit declines 62.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.34% to Rs 36.17 crore

Net profit of Mazda declined 62.34% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 29.34% to Rs 36.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 51.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.36.1751.194.7817.604.7210.673.769.672.907.70

