Lemon Tree Hotels consolidated net profit declines 15.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 19.53% to Rs 268.02 crore

Net profit of Lemon Tree Hotels declined 15.56% to Rs 19.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.53% to Rs 268.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 224.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales268.02224.23 20 OPM %42.9347.48 -PBDT63.7859.02 8 PBT29.2136.22 -19 NP19.8123.46 -16

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

