Esab India standalone net profit rises 4.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.51% to Rs 329.61 croreNet profit of Esab India rose 4.88% to Rs 44.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.51% to Rs 329.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 298.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales329.61298.25 11 OPM %18.8319.38 -PBDT63.1760.22 5 PBT59.8456.88 5 NP44.4542.38 5
