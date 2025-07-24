McDonald's India launches innovative 'Protein Plus Range'

McDonald's India (West & South), operated by Westlife Foodworld, has taken another bold step forward in its journey of mindful indulgence by giving customers the power to personalize their protein intake like never before. The brand today announced the launch of its innovative 'Protein Plus Range', featuring a first-of-its-kind 100% vegetarian, plant-based 'Protein Slice' that adds 5 grams of protein to any burger. For the first time in the QSR industry, McDonald's is revolutionizing how people eat at its restaurants by allowing customers to add one, two, or even three Protein Plus slices to their favourite burgers. This breakthrough empowers customers with greater nutritional choice, without compromising on the great taste they love.

The slice integrates seamlessly into McDonald's existing burgers, allowing customers to increase their protein consumption with ease. For example, with the Protein Slice added, the McSpicy Paneer offers 25.29g of protein, the McChicken delivers 20.66g, the McVeggie has 15.24g, and even the iconic McAloo Tikki, a balanced meal by itself, provides 13.5g of protein, redefining possibilities in a QSR.

The Protein Plus Slice has been developed in collaboration with the prestigious CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), under the Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India. Made from 100% vegetarian ingredients, including soy and pea, the Protein Plus Slice contains no artificial colours or flavours and is free from onion and garlic, making it suitable for a wide range of dietary preferences.