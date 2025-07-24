Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piccadily Agro Industries launches single malt whisky 'Indri Agneya'

Piccadily Agro Industries launches single malt whisky 'Indri Agneya'

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
Piccadily Agro Industries announced the launch of its latest creation: Indri Agneya, a lightly peated single malt whisky that brings a bold new dimension to the Indian single malt whisky industry.

With Indri Agneya, we set out to push boundaries. We wanted to explore the untapped space between the familiar and the unexpected. Agneya introduces a new conversation, a whisky that hints at smoke and spice, while still retaining the warmth and complexity that defines Indri's house style. We're incredibly proud of what this represents for the Indri portfolio and for India's place on the global whisky map. said Surrinder Kumar, Master Blender, Piccadily Agro Industries.

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

