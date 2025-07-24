Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India-UK Free Trade Agreement aims at doubling bilateral trade to US$120 billion by 2030

India-UK Free Trade Agreement aims at doubling bilateral trade to US$120 billion by 2030

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Welcoming the signing of the IndiaUK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry stated that the Agreement marks a historic milestone in strengthening economic relations between the two dynamic nations. The agreement, aimed at doubling bilateral trade to USD 120 billion by 2030 and further increasing it by another USD 40 billion by 2040, reflects a shared ambition to deepen ties across trade, investment, innovation and sustainability.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Currency in circulation up 7.2% on YoY basis

Thomas Cook facilitates addition of its forex prepaid cards to Google Pay

Piccadily Agro Industries launches single malt whisky 'Indri Agneya'

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit rises 27.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Motilal Oswal Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 31.77% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story