Thomas Cook facilitates addition of its forex prepaid cards to Google Pay

For contactless payment via mobile

In a strategic initiative, Thomas Cook (India) has announced its partnership with Google Pay to facilitate contactless payments via its range of prepaid forex cards. This makes Thomas Cook India the first in India in the cross-border payments category to enable customers transact effortlessly using their mobile devices across retail tap & pay (contactless) or online - using Google Pay. Thomas Cook's cardholders are assured an extra layer of security via Google Pay's state-of-the-art network tokenisation standards. The launch commences via Thomas Cook's partnership with Visa.

Given the increasing need for seamless digital solutions in cross-border transactions, Thomas Cook's partnership with Google Pay aims at equipping India's consumers when traveling overseas across transactions for accommodation, transport, dining, shopping and more. Customers merely need to add their Thomas Cook forex cards (Borderless Travel, One Currency, Study Buddy and EnterpriseFX) to Google Pay, to enjoy a simple, swift, secure and seamless payment experience.