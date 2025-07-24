Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thomas Cook facilitates addition of its forex prepaid cards to Google Pay

Thomas Cook facilitates addition of its forex prepaid cards to Google Pay

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For contactless payment via mobile

In a strategic initiative, Thomas Cook (India) has announced its partnership with Google Pay to facilitate contactless payments via its range of prepaid forex cards. This makes Thomas Cook India the first in India in the cross-border payments category to enable customers transact effortlessly using their mobile devices across retail tap & pay (contactless) or online - using Google Pay. Thomas Cook's cardholders are assured an extra layer of security via Google Pay's state-of-the-art network tokenisation standards. The launch commences via Thomas Cook's partnership with Visa.

Given the increasing need for seamless digital solutions in cross-border transactions, Thomas Cook's partnership with Google Pay aims at equipping India's consumers when traveling overseas across transactions for accommodation, transport, dining, shopping and more. Customers merely need to add their Thomas Cook forex cards (Borderless Travel, One Currency, Study Buddy and EnterpriseFX) to Google Pay, to enjoy a simple, swift, secure and seamless payment experience.

Key Benefits: Seamless addition of Thomas Cook's range of forex prepaid cards to Google Pay Contactless and quick payments via mobile Enhanced security with tokenization Eliminates the need to carry physical cards, reducing stress of card loss/theft; avoids the hassle of card replacement and need for emergency cash Global access transact smoothly and seamlessly in 95 countries

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

McDonald's India launches innovative 'Protein Plus Range'

Va Tech Wabag bags 300 MLD desalination project in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia

India-UK Free Trade Agreement aims at doubling bilateral trade to US$120 billion by 2030

Currency in circulation up 7.2% on YoY basis

Piccadily Agro Industries launches single malt whisky 'Indri Agneya'

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story