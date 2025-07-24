Thomas Cook facilitates addition of its forex prepaid cards to Google Pay

For contactless payment via mobile
In a strategic initiative, Thomas Cook (India) has announced its partnership with Google Pay to facilitate contactless payments via its range of prepaid forex cards. This makes Thomas Cook India the first in India in the cross-border payments category to enable customers transact effortlessly using their mobile devices across retail tap & pay (contactless) or online - using Google Pay. Thomas Cook's cardholders are assured an extra layer of security via Google Pay's state-of-the-art network tokenisation standards. The launch commences via Thomas Cook's partnership with Visa.
Given the increasing need for seamless digital solutions in cross-border transactions, Thomas Cook's partnership with Google Pay aims at equipping India's consumers when traveling overseas across transactions for accommodation, transport, dining, shopping and more. Customers merely need to add their Thomas Cook forex cards (Borderless Travel, One Currency, Study Buddy and EnterpriseFX) to Google Pay, to enjoy a simple, swift, secure and seamless payment experience.
Key Benefits: Seamless addition of Thomas Cook's range of forex prepaid cards to Google Pay Contactless and quick payments via mobile Enhanced security with tokenization Eliminates the need to carry physical cards, reducing stress of card loss/theft; avoids the hassle of card replacement and need for emergency cash Global access transact smoothly and seamlessly in 95 countries
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app