Medi Assist jumps after MIT, affiliate invest Rs 198 crore via preferential issue

Medi Assist Healthcare Services jumped 5.24% to Rs 554.30 after the company announced that the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and its affiliate 238 Plan Associates LLC have invested Rs 198 crore through a preferential allotment.

In a filing with the exchanges, the company said it allotted 37.01 lakh fully paid-up equity shares at an issue price of Rs 535 per share (including a premium of Rs 530), aggregating to Rs 198 crore.

The investment comes on the heels of Medi Assist's acquisition of Fairfax-owned Paramount Health Services & Insurance TPA in July 2025 and its technology collaboration with Star Health Insurance in June 2025.