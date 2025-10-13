Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Medi Assist jumps after MIT, affiliate invest Rs 198 crore via preferential issue

Medi Assist jumps after MIT, affiliate invest Rs 198 crore via preferential issue

Image
Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:55 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Medi Assist Healthcare Services jumped 5.24% to Rs 554.30 after the company announced that the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and its affiliate 238 Plan Associates LLC have invested Rs 198 crore through a preferential allotment.

In a filing with the exchanges, the company said it allotted 37.01 lakh fully paid-up equity shares at an issue price of Rs 535 per share (including a premium of Rs 530), aggregating to Rs 198 crore.

The investment comes on the heels of Medi Assist's acquisition of Fairfax-owned Paramount Health Services & Insurance TPA in July 2025 and its technology collaboration with Star Health Insurance in June 2025.

Medi Assist provides health benefits administration services through its subsidiaries, Medi Assist TPA and Paramount Health Services, connecting insurers, hospitals, corporates, and government health schemes.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Medi Assist Healthcare Services rose 19.02% to Rs 22.40 crore while net sales rose 13.62% to Rs 190.56 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hind Rectifiers appoints Manoj Nair as CEO

Tata Capital rises on debut

BLS International slumps after MEA bars firm from new tenders

Signatureglobal declines after weak Q2 business update

Hinduja Global Solutions opens new intelligent experience Hub in Manila

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story