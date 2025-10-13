Medi Assist jumps after MIT, affiliate invest Rs 198 crore via preferential issue

Medi Assist Healthcare Services jumped 5.24% to Rs 554.30 after the company announced that the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and its affiliate 238 Plan Associates LLC have invested Rs 198 crore through a preferential allotment.In a filing with the exchanges, the company said it allotted 37.01 lakh fully paid-up equity shares at an issue price of Rs 535 per share (including a premium of Rs 530), aggregating to Rs 198 crore.
The investment comes on the heels of Medi Assist's acquisition of Fairfax-owned Paramount Health Services & Insurance TPA in July 2025 and its technology collaboration with Star Health Insurance in June 2025.
Medi Assist provides health benefits administration services through its subsidiaries, Medi Assist TPA and Paramount Health Services, connecting insurers, hospitals, corporates, and government health schemes.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Medi Assist Healthcare Services rose 19.02% to Rs 22.40 crore while net sales rose 13.62% to Rs 190.56 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.
