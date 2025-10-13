Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hind Rectifiers appoints Manoj Nair as CEO

Hind Rectifiers appoints Manoj Nair as CEO

Image
Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:55 PM IST
Hind Rectifiers said that its board has approved the appointment of Manoj Nair as chief executive officer (CEO) and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from 10 October 2025.

Manoj Nair, a Bachelor of Engineering in Production from JNEC, Aurangabad, with a Postgraduate Diploma in Sales and Marketing from Bhavans College and an Executive MBA from S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), brings extensive experience across multiple industries. He was previously the CEO of IIMS, a CK Birla Group company, and has held various roles with Cummins India.

Hind Rectifiers is engaged in developing, designing, manufacturing, and marketing electronic, electrical, and electromechanical equipment; power electronic equipment; and railway traction equipment.

The companys standalone net profit zoomed 84.3% to Rs 12.77 crore on a 58.5% increase in net sales to Rs 214.77 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Q1 FY25.

Shares of Hind Rectifiers shed 0.54% to Rs 1,624.45 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

