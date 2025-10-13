Hinduja Global Solutions opens new intelligent experience Hub in Manila

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) has announced the opening of a new intelligent experience hub in Manila, Philippines, as part of its ongoing strategy to strengthen its technology-enabled service offerings and expand its presence in the region.

Located in Manilas prime business district, the new hub consolidates HGS teams from across the city into a single, purpose-built workspace. The new hub is designed to support evolving digital delivery models and features collaborative collaborative spaces that empower teams and enable greater value for clients.

HGS said the center plans to create over 1,000 new jobs in the next 24 months across business services and digital transformation.

The facility has an initial capacity of 1,500 seats and can scale up to accommodate 3,000 employees working in two shifts. With this addition, HGS now operates two facilities in Manila and a total of four across the Philippines. Earlier this year, the company had signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Philippines government to scale its local operations significantly. Giridhar GV, CEO APAC and Global CHRO, HGS, The Philippines has been an integral part of HGS growth story for over two decades, and this new intelligent experience hub marks yet another important milestone in our commitment to this region. The center embodies the fusion of human expertise with AI and empathy-driven innovation to deliver seamless, personalized solutions from one of the worlds most dynamic talent ecosystems. Its not just a technology investment but a strategic move toward orchestrating meaningful, intelligent experiences that resonate with our clients and their customers.