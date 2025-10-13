Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Signatureglobal declines after weak Q2 business update

Signatureglobal declines after weak Q2 business update

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:54 PM IST
Signatureglobal (India) fell by 1.74% to Rs 1012.90 after the company said that during Q2 FY26, pre-sales amounted to Rs 2,010 crore, which is lower by 28% as compared with the pre-sales value of Rs 2,780 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

The pre-sales figure is lower by 24% as compared with pre-sales of Rs 2,640 crore registered in Q1 FY26.

Collections for the period under review aggregated to Rs 940 crore, up 2% YoY and up 1% QoQ. The area sold in Q2 FY26 was 1.34 million square feet as against 2.38 million square feet in Q2 FY25 and 1.62 million square feet in Q1 FY26.

During the quarter, the average sales realization was Rs 15,000 per square feet, compared with Rs 12,457 per square feet. in FY25.

The pre-sales for H1 FY26 stood at Rs 4,650 crore (down 21% YoY), while collections during the same period were Rs 1870 crore (down 12% YoY).

The company's net debt rose to Rs 970 as on 30 September 2025 from Rs 880 crore as on 31 March 2025, on account of the acquisition of 33.47 acres of land in its key micro markets of Sohna. The development potential of the land is approximately 1.76 million square feet.

Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, chairman and whole-time director, said: We have maintained healthy pre-sales and strong collections, supported by steady demand in our core micro markets.

Net debt registered a modest rise on account of the land acquisition in Sohna, a promising market with strong growth potential, which further strengthens our development pipeline.

Signature Global is a publicly held real estate development company in India. It was established in 2014 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, Delhi. It operates in the residential and commercial sectors and has developed projects in the Delhi-NCR region.

The companys consolidated net profit surged to Rs 34.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 from Rs 6.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Revenue increased to Rs 865.67 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 400.61 crore in Q1 FY25.

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

