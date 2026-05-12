Medi Assist rises for second session after strong Q4 earnings

Medi Assist Healthcare Services rose 3.20% to Rs 396.85, extending gains for the second straight session.

The stock has gained 5.21% in two sessions after the company on 9 May 2026 reported a sharp rise in quarterly profit aided by higher revenue and lower finance costs. The stock had risen 1.95% in the previous session.

Consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 53.44 crore in Q4 FY26, up 148.10% from Rs 21.54 crore in Q4 FY25 and surged 448.67% from Rs 9.74 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 28.13% YoY to Rs 241.99 crore in Q4 FY26. It rose 0.96% sequentially from Rs 239.68 crore in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 27.90 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 30 crore in Q4 FY25, down 7% YoY. On a sequential basis, PBT surged 229.40% from Rs 8.47 crore in Q3 FY26. EBITDA margin improved to 19.9% in Q4 FY26 from 18.6% in Q3 FY26 and 17.1% in Q2 FY26. On the cost front, total expenditure rose 30.75% YoY to Rs 193.73 crore in Q4 FY26. Employee expenses increased 33.53% to Rs 105.38 crore from Rs 78.92 crore. Interest cost declined 85.09% YoY to Rs 0.65 crore from Rs 4.36 crore, while depreciation expense rose 48.48% to Rs 20.95 crore from Rs 14.11 crore.

For FY26, revenue from operations increased 25.09% YoY to Rs 904.77 crore, with the TPA business contributing growth of 25.5% and new lines of business delivering 30.7% growth. Full-year profit before tax declined 28.07% to Rs 80.35 crore from Rs 111.70 crore in FY25, while profit after tax fell 3.29% to Rs 87.89 crore from Rs 90.88 crore. Net cash from operating activities declined to Rs 118.07 crore in FY26 from Rs 138.09 crore in FY25. The company reported a free cash position of Rs 260.5 crore as of FY26 against Rs 312.2 crore in FY25. Net worth increased to Rs 852.4 crore from Rs 552.2 crore a year earlier.

Medi Assist became debt-free from January 2026 onwards compared with debt of Rs 150.1 crore in FY25. Total Group plus Retail premiums administered grew 22.8% YoY to Rs 25,923.2 crore in FY26. The share of Group plus Retail premiums under administration increased 115 bps YoY to 20.7%, while group market share expanded 340 bps to 33.7%. During FY26, the company processed 100.3 lakh claims excluding SaaS utilisation, comprising 21.6 lakh cashless inpatient claims, 12.9 lakh reimbursement inpatient claims, 27.5 lakh cashless outpatient claims and 38.3 lakh reimbursement outpatient claims. Satish Gidugu, CEO of Medi Assist, said the company combined strong growth with technology-led transformation during FY26 and added that its AI-powered platforms are processing nearly one million claims every month.