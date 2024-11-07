Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Media Matrix Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 28.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 76.89% to Rs 1125.60 crore

Net profit of Media Matrix Worldwide rose 28.45% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 76.89% to Rs 1125.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 636.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1125.60636.31 77 OPM %0.450.66 -PBDT2.772.95 -6 PBT2.572.74 -6 NP1.491.16 28

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

