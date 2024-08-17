Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mediaone Global Entertainment standalone net profit rises 127.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 17 2024
Sales rise 244.06% to Rs 22.02 crore

Net profit of Mediaone Global Entertainment rose 127.11% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 244.06% to Rs 22.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales22.026.40 244 OPM %98.6831.25 -PBDT21.732.00 987 PBT5.351.66 222 NP3.771.66 127

First Published: Aug 17 2024

