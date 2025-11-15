Medicamen Biotech consolidated net profit rises 82.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.43% to Rs 47.17 crore

Net profit of Medicamen Biotech rose 82.88% to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.43% to Rs 47.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.47.1744.7410.9411.874.544.562.681.962.671.46

