Medicamen Biotech standalone net profit declines 9.03% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.92% to Rs 41.14 crore

Net profit of Medicamen Biotech declined 9.03% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.92% to Rs 41.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 44.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.41.1444.2015.1712.675.655.783.484.022.522.77

