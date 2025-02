Kalyani Forge standalone net profit rises 20.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.81% to Rs 58.62 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Forge rose 20.53% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.81% to Rs 58.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 59.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.58.6259.7010.374.824.872.892.791.641.821.51

