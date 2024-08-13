Medico Intercontinental consolidated net profit rises 5.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.92% to Rs 18.23 crore

Net profit of Medico Intercontinental rose 5.88% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 24.92% to Rs 18.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.18.2324.288.896.101.571.451.491.381.081.02

