BIGBLOC Construction consolidated net profit declines 27.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of BIGBLOC Construction declined 27.08% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.01% to Rs 51.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.51.5754.8718.7123.047.4210.534.338.174.396.02

