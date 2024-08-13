Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BIGBLOC Construction consolidated net profit declines 27.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 13 2024
Sales decline 6.01% to Rs 51.57 crore

Net profit of BIGBLOC Construction declined 27.08% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.01% to Rs 51.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales51.5754.87 -6 OPM %18.7123.04 -PBDT7.4210.53 -30 PBT4.338.17 -47 NP4.396.02 -27

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

