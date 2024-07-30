Medinova Diagnostic Services consolidated net profit rises 27.27% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.89% to Rs 2.49 croreNet profit of Medinova Diagnostic Services rose 27.27% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.89% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.492.42 3 OPM %27.7121.90 -PBDT0.590.41 44 PBT0.550.38 45 NP0.420.33 27
