One 97 Communications launches India's first Paytum NFC Card Soundbox

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
One 97 Communications (OCL), which owns the brand Paytm, has announced the launch of India's first 'Paytm NFC Card Soundbox.' This next-generation payment device combines NFC technology with mobile QR payments, offering an affordable device for card payments to millions of offline merchants.

Paytm's new NFC Card Soundbox marks the next chapter in mobile payments with NFC card payment technology. It democratises access to secure NFC card-reading technology for small shops, empowering them with affordable devices for comprehensive payment acceptance, including credit or debit cards and UPI. Customers can simply tap a card or scan a QR code to make payments.

With an improved and longer-lasting battery life of up to 10 days, merchants can benefit from the Paytm NFC Card Soundbox without frequent charging. In addition to its core features of instant audio confirmation and a display screen for transaction amounts, this innovation helps merchants streamline their day-to-day transactions, making their business operations more efficient and cost-effective

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

