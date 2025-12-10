Meesho surges on market debut

Shares of Meesho were currently trading at Rs 170.70 at 10:07 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 53.78% compared with the issue price of Rs 111.

The scrip was listed at Rs 161.20, exhibiting a premium of 45.23% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 172 and a low of Rs 161.20. On the BSE, over 1.77 crore shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The offer received bids for 2,196.67 crore shares as against 27.79 crore shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 79.03 times. The issue opened for bidding on 3 December 2025 and it closed on 5 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 105 and 111 per share.

The IPO had consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 4,250 crore and an offer for sale of 10,55,13,839 equity shares. At the upper end of the price band, the issue size had stood at Rs 5,421.05 crore. Ahead of the IPO, on 2 December 2025, Meesho had raised Rs 2,439.54 crore from anchor investors by allotting 21.97 crore shares at Rs 111 each to 125 anchor investors. Meesho proposes to utilize Rs 1,390 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for cloud infrastructure at its subsidiary, Meesho Technologies (MTPL), and Rs 480 crore to cover salaries for existing and new hires in the machine learning, AI, and technology teams involved in AI and tech development at MTPL. Additionally, Rs 1,020 crore is reserved for marketing and brand-building initiatives for MTPL. The balance will be utilized to fund inorganic growth via acquisitions, other strategic projects, and general corporate purposes.

Meesho is a multi-sided technology platform driving e-commerce in India by connecting four key stakeholders: consumers, sellers, logistics partners, and content creators. The company operates its e-commerce marketplace under the brand name Meesho, enabling consumers to access a wide range of affordable products while offering sellers a low-cost platform to grow their businesses. Orders placed on Meesho are fulfilled either through (i) the companys proprietary and unique technology platform 'Valmo, which orchestrates a multistage logistics network across multiple logistics partners, or (ii) end-to-end logistics partners The net merchandise value (NMV) per annual transacting seller increased at a CAGR of 16.86% from Rs 427,429.78 in FY2023 to Rs 583,697.39 in FY2025.