Highway Infra soars after securing NHAI toll collection contract

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Highway Infrastructure surged 9.42% to Rs 67.94 after it announced a one-year National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) contract to operate & collect user fees at the Kaza Fee Plaza on NH-16 in Andhra Pradesh.

The contract also includes the upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks, including replenishment of consumables. Valued at Rs 328.77 crore, the order is fully domestic in nature.

The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in NHAI and that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

Highway Infrastructure (HIL) is a Madhya Pradesh-based infrastructure development and management company. Its core operations span tollway collection, EPC infra projects, and real estate development. The firm has completed 27 tollway projects and currently operates 4, deploying advanced ETC and ANPR technologies.

The EPC arm has delivered over 66 projects across roads, bridges, and irrigation works under schemes such as PMAY and PMGSY. In real estate, HIL is expanding its footprint in Indore with residential and integrated township projects. For FY25, toll collection contributed over 77% of revenue, followed by EPC and real estate. As of 31 May 2025, the companys order book stood at Rs 666.31 crore.

For the twelve months ended 31 March 2025, HIL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 22.40 crore on revenue of Rs 495.72 crore.

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

