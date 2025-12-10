Highway Infra soars after securing NHAI toll collection contract

Highway Infrastructure surged 9.42% to Rs 67.94 after it announced a one-year National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) contract to operate & collect user fees at the Kaza Fee Plaza on NH-16 in Andhra Pradesh.

The contract also includes the upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks, including replenishment of consumables. Valued at Rs 328.77 crore, the order is fully domestic in nature.

The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in NHAI and that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

Highway Infrastructure (HIL) is a Madhya Pradesh-based infrastructure development and management company. Its core operations span tollway collection, EPC infra projects, and real estate development. The firm has completed 27 tollway projects and currently operates 4, deploying advanced ETC and ANPR technologies.