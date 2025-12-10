Kalpataru Projects gains on securing Rs 2003 crore in new orders

Kalpataru Projects International climbed 1.29% to Rs 1187.50 after the company and its global subsidiaries won new orders and notifications of awards worth about Rs 2003 crore.

The latest wins include projects in the buildings and factories business in India, as well as power transmission and distribution orders across domestic and overseas markets.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL), said, "We are pleased with the continuous order inflows in the T&D and B&F businesses. The orders in the B&F business have strengthen our portfolio in the residential and hospital projects and further improved our leadership in the B&F market in India . Additionally, the new orders in the T&D business reflects our expanding footprint in the India and overseas T&D market. With these order wins, our YTD order intake stands around Rs 17,000 crore, providing good visibility for growth in the coming quarters."