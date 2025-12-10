Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalpataru Projects gains on securing Rs 2003 crore in new orders

Kalpataru Projects gains on securing Rs 2003 crore in new orders

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Kalpataru Projects International climbed 1.29% to Rs 1187.50 after the company and its global subsidiaries won new orders and notifications of awards worth about Rs 2003 crore.

The latest wins include projects in the buildings and factories business in India, as well as power transmission and distribution orders across domestic and overseas markets.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL), said, "We are pleased with the continuous order inflows in the T&D and B&F businesses. The orders in the B&F business have strengthen our portfolio in the residential and hospital projects and further improved our leadership in the B&F market in India . Additionally, the new orders in the T&D business reflects our expanding footprint in the India and overseas T&D market. With these order wins, our YTD order intake stands around Rs 17,000 crore, providing good visibility for growth in the coming quarters."

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Kalpataru Projects International rose 91.27% to Rs 240.05 crore while net sales rose 32.43% to Rs 6528.57 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

KPIL is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, buildings & factories, water supply & irrigation, railways, oil & gas pipelines, urban mobility (flyovers & metro rail), highways and airports. KPIL is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 75 countries.

