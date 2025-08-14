Mefcom Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 581.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.91% to Rs 46.72 crore

Net profit of Mefcom Capital Markets rose 581.94% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.91% to Rs 46.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.46.7235.6910.982.104.920.734.910.724.910.72

