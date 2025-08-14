Cindrella Hotels standalone net profit declines 30.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.65% to Rs 2.66 crore

Net profit of Cindrella Hotels declined 30.77% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.65% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.662.3017.6720.870.410.440.120.110.090.13

