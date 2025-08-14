Super Tannery standalone net profit rises 9.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.49% to Rs 65.58 crore

Net profit of Super Tannery rose 9.91% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.49% to Rs 65.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 62.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.65.5862.769.108.725.284.813.363.062.442.22

