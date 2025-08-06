Mega Corporation standalone net profit rises 833.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 58.33% to Rs 1.90 crore

Net profit of Mega Corporation rose 833.33% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 58.33% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

