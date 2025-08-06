Nutech Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.39% to Rs 7.56 crore

Net Loss of Nutech Global reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 26.39% to Rs 7.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7.5610.273.840.97-0.07-0.12-0.14-0.21-0.14-0.21

