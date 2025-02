Megastar Foods consolidated net profit declines 66.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.74% to Rs 92.70 crore

Net profit of Megastar Foods declined 66.91% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 27.74% to Rs 92.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 72.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.92.7072.576.385.152.122.290.611.640.451.36

