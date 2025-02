Sammaan Capital consolidated net profit declines 0.06% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.89% to Rs 2016.52 crore

Net profit of Sammaan Capital declined 0.06% to Rs 302.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 302.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.89% to Rs 2016.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2142.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2016.522142.6580.7377.67436.92421.65417.25399.02302.44302.61

