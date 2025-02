Juniper Hotels consolidated net profit rises 817.80% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.87% to Rs 252.50 crore

Net profit of Juniper Hotels rose 817.80% to Rs 32.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.87% to Rs 252.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 236.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.252.50236.2736.7740.9071.1029.0543.522.9232.493.54

