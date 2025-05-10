Meghmani Organics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 19.82 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.98% to Rs 553.46 crore

Net profit of Meghmani Organics reported to Rs 19.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 17.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.98% to Rs 553.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 410.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 106.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.78% to Rs 2079.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1566.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

553.46410.032079.751566.2811.830.496.86-1.2960.048.48117.60-28.9530.55-14.329.47-121.1819.82-17.96-10.60-106.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News