Hero Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 140.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.87% to Rs 199.86 crore

Net profit of Hero Housing Finance rose 140.35% to Rs 16.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.87% to Rs 199.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 153.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.55% to Rs 51.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.85% to Rs 731.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 546.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

