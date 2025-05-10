Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 140.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Hero Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 140.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 29.87% to Rs 199.86 crore

Net profit of Hero Housing Finance rose 140.35% to Rs 16.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.87% to Rs 199.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 153.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.55% to Rs 51.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.85% to Rs 731.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 546.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales199.86153.89 30 731.94546.82 34 OPM %69.5260.58 -64.7560.68 - PBDT26.9312.75 111 77.0651.12 51 PBT22.167.11 212 56.7036.32 56 NP16.566.89 140 51.1036.10 42

First Published: May 10 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

