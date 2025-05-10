Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit rises 149.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit rises 149.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.56% to Rs 98.35 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Homefin (India) rose 149.12% to Rs 12.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.56% to Rs 98.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 113.52% to Rs 39.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 64.08% to Rs 326.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 198.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales98.3565.76 50 326.33198.88 64 OPM %55.1241.01 -55.9945.68 - PBDT18.958.44 125 59.6330.45 96 PBT17.327.08 145 54.0525.58 111 NP12.735.11 149 39.4818.49 114

