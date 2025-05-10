Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit rises 149.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.56% to Rs 98.35 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Homefin (India) rose 149.12% to Rs 12.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.56% to Rs 98.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 113.52% to Rs 39.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 64.08% to Rs 326.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 198.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

98.3565.76326.33198.8855.1241.0155.9945.6818.958.4459.6330.4517.327.0854.0525.5812.735.1139.4818.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News