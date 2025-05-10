Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Edel Finance Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 142.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Edel Finance Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 142.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales decline 66.36% to Rs 65.14 crore

Net loss of Edel Finance Co reported to Rs 142.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 87.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 66.36% to Rs 65.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 193.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 79.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 56.32% to Rs 632.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 404.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales65.14193.65 -66 632.59404.68 56 OPM %-17.6896.92 -84.1396.54 - PBDT-139.1883.62 PL 4.5014.27 -68 PBT-139.1883.62 PL 4.4814.26 -69 NP-142.9187.10 PL -3.2479.16 PL

First Published: May 10 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

