Affle 3i consolidated net profit rises 17.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 18.97% to Rs 602.25 crore

Net profit of Affle 3i rose 17.81% to Rs 103.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 87.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.97% to Rs 602.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 506.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.46% to Rs 381.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 297.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.98% to Rs 2266.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1842.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales602.25506.22 19 2266.311842.81 23 OPM %22.2419.36 -21.3219.53 - PBDT150.43120.35 25 564.34398.32 42 PBT123.85100.15 24 467.64326.80 43 NP103.0787.49 18 381.87297.27 28

First Published: May 10 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

