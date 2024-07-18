Bharat Bijlee hits the floor after Q1 PAT falls nearly 51% sequentially

Bharat Bijlee was locked in 10% lower circuit at Rs 4760.10 after the company reported 51% drop in net profit to Rs 23.93 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 48.53 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined by 36% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 374.76 crore in the first quarter of FY25. The companys revenue for Q4 FY24 was Rs 587.47 crore.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY25 stood at Rs 31.81 crore, down by 50% from Rs 64.01 crore in Q4 FY24.

As compared with Q1 FY24, the companys PAT and revenue are lower by 6% and 15%, respectively.