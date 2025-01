Ambuja Cements consolidated net profit rises 156.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.76% to Rs 9328.56 crore

Net profit of Ambuja Cements rose 156.64% to Rs 2115.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 824.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.76% to Rs 9328.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8128.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.9328.568128.8018.3521.313000.051865.822336.071449.702115.33824.25

