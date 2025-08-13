Mercury Laboratories standalone net profit rises 185.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.75% to Rs 18.14 crore

Net profit of Mercury Laboratories rose 185.29% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.75% to Rs 18.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.18.1416.6813.019.652.391.621.550.920.970.34

