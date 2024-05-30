Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ADC India Communications reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.94 crore in the March 2024 quarter

ADC India Communications reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.94 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 27.26% to Rs 43.93 crore

Net profit of ADC India Communications reported to Rs 6.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.26% to Rs 43.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 153.24% to Rs 20.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.66% to Rs 178.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 142.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales43.9334.52 27 178.14142.90 25 OPM %19.83-3.27 -14.637.17 - PBDT9.42-1.02 LP 27.9611.25 149 PBT9.37-1.07 LP 27.7511.04 151 NP6.94-0.84 LP 20.698.17 153

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

ADC India Communications standalone net profit rises 67.02% in the December 2023 quarter

Suven Pharma climbs 15% in two days on merger plan

TCPWave Unveils 'Alice': The Next-Gen AI ChatBot Revolutionizing Network Operations

Punjab Communications reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Indices nudge higher; breadth strong

US Stocks tumble on rate concerns

Stock alert: Tata Steel, Cummins India, Bata India, ICICI Bank, SBI, ONGC

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Victoria Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story