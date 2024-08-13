Mercury Trade Links standalone net profit rises 184.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 188.32% to Rs 7.90 crore

Net profit of Mercury Trade Links rose 184.00% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 188.32% to Rs 7.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.7.902.7410.5112.410.960.340.960.340.710.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp