Mercury Trade Links standalone net profit rises 184.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 13 2024
Sales rise 188.32% to Rs 7.90 crore

Net profit of Mercury Trade Links rose 184.00% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 188.32% to Rs 7.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7.902.74 188 OPM %10.5112.41 -PBDT0.960.34 182 PBT0.960.34 182 NP0.710.25 184

First Published: Aug 13 2024

