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Meta Infotech hits upper circuit after bagging Rs 2-cr software subscription order

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Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 11:32 AM IST
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Meta Infotech hit an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 73.50 after the company said that it had received fresh orders worth Rs 2.40 crore from one of India's leading stock exchanges and its subsidiary for software subscription services.

The orders, valued at Rs 1.19 crore and Rs 1.21 crore, respectively, cover a subscription period of 15 months from 1 July 2026 to 30 September 2027. The company said the overall contract tenure is 3.25 years, with purchase orders to be received on a year-on-year basis.

The contract is to be executed within 15 days. The awarding entities are domestic companies, and the transaction does not involve any related-party transaction. The promoter, promoter group and group companies of Meta Infotech have no interest in the entities awarding the orders.

Meta Infotech is engaged in trading and providing services related to cybersecurity software products. The company reported a 31.7% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 10.88 crore, while revenue from operations rose 23.4% to Rs 270.04 crore in FY26 over FY25.

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

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