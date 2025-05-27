Metal Coatings (India) standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.28% to Rs 40.78 crore

Net profit of Metal Coatings (India) rose 40.00% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.28% to Rs 40.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.20% to Rs 2.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.85% to Rs 160.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 168.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

40.7843.98160.25168.414.412.823.311.921.891.383.693.741.741.243.083.201.330.952.372.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News