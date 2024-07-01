Bajaj Auto gains after recording sales of 3.58 lakh units in June'24

Bajaj Auto added 1.25% to Rs 9618.30 after the company's total sales in the month of June 2024 added up to 3,58,477 units, higher by 5% as compared with the sales figure of 3,40,981 units recorded in June 2023.

While the companys domestic sales increased by 8% to 2,16,451 units, exports rose by 1% to 1,42,026 units in June 2024 over June 2023.

During the period under review, sales of 2‐Wheelers aggregated to 3,03,646 units (up 3% YoY) and that of Commercial Vehicles added up to 54,831 units (up 16% YoY).

The companys total auto sales for Q1 FY25 stood at 11,02,056 units, up by 7% from 10,27,407 units sold in Q1 FY24.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers etc. and parts thereof.

The auto maker's standalone net profit climbed 35.11% to Rs 1,936 crore on 28.97% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 11,484.68 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

