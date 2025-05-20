Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metal shares gain

Metal shares gain

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Metal index rising 354.48 points or 1.14% at 31365.39 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.19%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.92%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.6%),NMDC Ltd (up 1.05%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.77%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vedanta Ltd (up 0.75%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 0.7%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.62%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.47%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.26%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.6%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.31%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 59.26 or 0.12% at 51370.69.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 41.15 points or 0.26% at 15635.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 11 points or 0.04% at 24956.45.

Also Read

Protean eGov Tech shares slide another 14%; stock drops 30% in 2 sessions

Retreat ceremony for public along Pak border to resume from May 21

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty below 25k; DLF up 5%, Cochin Shipyard dips 6%

Garena Free Fire Max: May 20 redeem codes to win weapon skins and diamonds

Trump host signing of 'Take It Down Act' to make revenge porn federal crime

The BSE Sensex index was down 66.58 points or 0.08% at 81992.84.

On BSE,1455 shares were trading in green, 1535 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HDFC Bank Ltd Falls 0.19%

DLF Ltd Spurts 2.43%, BSE Realty index Gains 1.02%

Dow Rebounds to Close Higher Despite Early Losses; Moody's Downgrades U.S. Debt Rating

Indices edge higher; breadth positive

I G Petrochemicals consolidated net profit rises 109.73% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 20 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story