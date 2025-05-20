Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Metal index rising 354.48 points or 1.14% at 31365.39 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.19%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.92%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.6%),NMDC Ltd (up 1.05%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.77%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vedanta Ltd (up 0.75%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 0.7%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.62%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.47%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.26%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.6%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.31%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 59.26 or 0.12% at 51370.69.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 41.15 points or 0.26% at 15635.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 11 points or 0.04% at 24956.45.

The BSE Sensex index was down 66.58 points or 0.08% at 81992.84.

On BSE,1455 shares were trading in green, 1535 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

