I G Petrochemicals consolidated net profit rises 109.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.34% to Rs 480.08 crore

Net profit of I G Petrochemicals rose 109.73% to Rs 18.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.34% to Rs 480.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 553.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 175.12% to Rs 108.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.11% to Rs 2206.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2099.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

