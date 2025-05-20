Home / Markets / Capital Market News / I G Petrochemicals consolidated net profit rises 109.73% in the March 2025 quarter

I G Petrochemicals consolidated net profit rises 109.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Sales decline 13.34% to Rs 480.08 crore

Net profit of I G Petrochemicals rose 109.73% to Rs 18.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.34% to Rs 480.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 553.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 175.12% to Rs 108.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.11% to Rs 2206.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2099.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales480.08553.98 -13 2206.232099.07 5 OPM %9.844.72 -9.935.02 - PBDT41.0825.93 58 205.81105.52 95 PBT24.7211.25 120 140.5653.41 163 NP18.969.04 110 108.7039.51 175

First Published: May 20 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

