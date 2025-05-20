DLF Ltd Spurts 2.43%, BSE Realty index Gains 1.02%

DLF Ltd has added 12.77% over last one month compared to 11.54% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.54% rise in the SENSEX

DLF Ltd gained 2.43% today to trade at Rs 755.3. The BSE Realty index is up 1.02% to quote at 7307.18. The index is up 11.54 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd increased 0.76% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 0.75% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 7.26 % over last one year compared to the 10.96% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

DLF Ltd has added 12.77% over last one month compared to 11.54% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.54% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.75 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 928.7 on 26 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 601.2 on 07 Apr 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News