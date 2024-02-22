Metal shares rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 180.19 points or 0.66% at 27308.72 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (up 2.21%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.36%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.05%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.87%),Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 0.65%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Coal India Ltd (up 0.54%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.32%), and Vedanta Ltd (up 0.17%).

On the other hand, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.08%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.41%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 43.08 or 0.06% at 72666.17.

The Nifty 50 index was down 7.9 points or 0.04% at 22047.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 58 points or 0.13% at 45483.89.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.09 points or 0.1% at 13435.18.

On BSE,1336 shares were trading in green, 1783 were trading in red and 88 were unchanged.

