Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 210.25 points or 0.62% at 33662.21 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (down 3.62%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.93%),Vedanta Ltd (down 2.74%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.54%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.18%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.56%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 0.31%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.04%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (up 2.36%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.49%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 185.33 or 0.25% at 74138.64.

The Nifty 50 index was up 48.6 points or 0.22% at 22577.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 63.19 points or 0.13% at 47936.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.94 points or 0.1% at 14617.96.

On BSE,1815 shares were trading in green, 1945 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks edge lower

Strides Pharma Science reports consolidated net profit of Rs 18.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

BCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 4.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Swiss Military Consumer Goods consolidated net profit rises 42.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Sarthak Metals standalone net profit declines 70.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Supreme Court slams ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story